Williamsport — Ann (Waltz) Thomas, cherished mother, caring sister, and beloved aunt, departed this world on Sept. 23, 2022 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with her son Greg by her side, and was met by her loving husband, Gary, on the cusp of their wedding anniversary.

Ann was born on February 11, 1940 in Williamsport, the daughter of the late Howell and Evelyn (Paulhamus) Waltz, where she was raised on the family farm, and then resided just above her homestead in a house she and Gary built together and where they enjoyed and created many happy memories together, and for many other people.

She attended the one-room schools of Steam Mill and Stoney Gap until ninth grade, when she went to Williamsport and graduated in the class of 1958 from the "old" high school.

Immediately after high school, she worked briefly at the Grit, and then she went to the former Bank of Newberry, where she worked for many years before Greg came along and she became a full-time mother until 1990, when she went back to the workforce and worked for Jersey Shore State Bank where she worked until her retirement in 2005.

She was an active member of the State Road United Methodist Church, where she was the organist for over 60 years, taught Sunday School, helped with VBS, cooked meals, played piano at the various nursing homes, was in the altar guild, etc. If the church doors were open, she was there doing something or at least helping out in the background.

She was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels for many years and enjoyed the friendships she made not just with the clients, but also with the other volunteers as well.

She was also a life-member of the Blooming Grove Historical Society, and was proud of the fact that her family was one of the original settlers in Anthony Township, and according to lore, the location of her house was one of the first locations in the township that was cleared.

She met the one and only love of her life, Gary Thomas, on a blind date at a bowling alley, and they were wed at the State Road church on September 25, 1965, and together they celebrated 21 years before his passing on April 6, 1987.

She is survived by her son, Greg, of Jersey Shore; her brother, Marvin (Kathryn) Waltz, Jersey Shore; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28 at State Road United Methodist Church, 6738 Daughertys Run Road, Linden, with her Pastor Elizabeth Jackson officiating. She will be laid to rest beside her husband in Wildwood Cemetery immediately after the service.

A viewing will be held Tuesday, Sept. 27 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Ave., Williamsport.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ann’s name to Blooming Grove Historical Society, 397 Dunkard Church Rd, Cogan Station, PA 17728.

www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com

