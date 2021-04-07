Williamsport -- Ann Sue McCormick, 82, of Williamsport died unexpectedly on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at home.

Surviving is her loving husband of 58 years, Jay H. McCormick, whom she married July 1, 1962.

Born July 10, 1938 in Harrisburg, she was a daughter of the late Paul and Gladys (Diebler) Bingaman.

Ann Sue was a 1956 graduate of Elizabethville High School and earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Lycoming College in 1960. She became employed as an elementary school teacher in the Hershey Area School District, and later at Four Mile Elementary School in Loyalsock. When her children became teenagers, Ann Sue earned her real estate license to work as an agent for Fish Real Estate for many years, where she was recognized by the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Service Medallion Club. She finished her career where she began her collegiate schooling, spending six years as Lycoming College’s Director of Alumni and Parent Programs where she launched the “Pave the Way” Alumni Brick Program. She retired in 2003 after honoring so many of her fellow Warriors and their accomplishments.

Ann Sue loved all things theatre and cinema. A talented singer, dancer, actor and musician herself, she loved to play piano and was cast in many shows with the Community Theater League where she was also a longstanding supporter, and Lycoming’s Arena Theater. Whether performing or watching, trips to see Broadway shows, or locally as a longstanding supporter of the Community Arts Center, Ann Sue loved it all.

Ann Sue was a member of the Williamsport Country Club, Junior League of Williamsport, The Woman’s Club, and many local bridge and book clubs. She was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church and enjoyed playing tennis and decorating her home with vibrancy, color, and flare. Ann Sue’s distinctive and eclectic style could always bring a smile to your face. But most of all, Ann Sue was known locally and beyond for her talents in the kitchen, and specifically for making all varieties of pies, once shooting a video assisted by her son Michael on how to make the perfect pie crust.

Surviving in addition to her husband are two sons, Michael J. McCormick, of Williamsport and Patrick L. McCormick, of Newton, N.J. and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Ann Sue was preceded in death by two brothers, Larry and Richard Bingaman.

A visitation will be held from 2-3 p.m. Thursday, April 8 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St., Williamsport, followed by a time of sharing to honor Ann Sue at 3 p.m. Please adhere to social distancing and mask wearing guidelines.

Memorial contributions may be made in Ann Sue’s name to the Jay H. and Ann Sue Bingaman McCormick Scholarship Fund at Lycoming College, One College Place Williamsport, PA 17701 or to a charity of donor’s choice.

Online condolences and a recording of the service may be found under Ann Sue’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.