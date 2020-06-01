Jersey Shore -- Ann R. Knarr, 91, of Jersey Shore passed away from COVID-19 on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Manor Care in Jersey Shore.

Born June 25, 1928 in Jersey Shore, she was a daughter to the late Arthur J. Braucht and the former Mary M. Stout. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband. Henry E. Knarr Jr. on May 13, 2020; a son, Arthur J. Knarr; two brothers, William K. Braucht and Bruce A. Braucht; and a sister, Helen C. Arduini.

For 20 years, Ann worked at Manor Care as an LPN. She was a member of the St. James Lutheran Church.

Surviving are her daughters, Elizabeth A. (Mack) Miller, of Hanover, Susan J. (Ken) Long, of Williamsport, Sally J. (Nels) Engdahl, of Lacey, Wash., and Mary Lee (Dennis) Stabley, of Jersey Shore; a son, William H. (Brenda) Knarr, of Loganton; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two brothers, Thomas A. (Pam) Braucht of Jersey Shore and Robert W. (Joyce) Braucht of Jersey Shore.

She will be laid to rest privately next to her husband in the Jersey Shore Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, Jersey Shore.

