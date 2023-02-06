South Williamsport, Pa. — Ann R. (Vermilya) Agnoni, 88, of South Williamsport died Friday, February 3, 2023 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born March 26, 1934 in Muncy, she was a daughter to the late Russell and Rowena (McMurtrie) Vermilya.

Ann graduated from Muncy School District and continued her education at Bloomsburg State College. After graduation she worked as a Secretary at Sprout Waldron, Bethlehem Steel, Brodart, and then Hope Enterprises for 18 years before retirement.

On October 4, 1958, she married her loving husband of 64 years, Fred Agnoni, Jr., whom she shared many of her fondest memories with. Together they raised two boys and shared a love of watching sports, especially the New York Yankees. Antique collecting was among Ann’s passions, and in her youth she enjoyed camping at Camp Lycogis and along Loyalsock. She was a member of St. Andrews Lutheran Church. She will be missed by many, including her grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she was close to and loved her dearly.

Surviving in addition to her husband is a son, Christopher Agnoni of Montgomery; and sister, Judith M. Darragh; two grandchildren, Joseph Agnoni (Victoria) and Julia Prosock (Brandon), five great-grandchildren, Alexis, Owen and Aubree Prosock, Lina and Ayla Agnoni; her special friends, Beverly Agnoni, Helen Dgien, Shirley Bernstein, Alice Ludwig, and Ada Laurd, and her two beloved Boston Terriers Chi-Chi and Eddie.

Along with her parents, Ann was predeceased by her son Robert M. Agnoni.

A funeral service to honor the life of Ann will be held Wednesday February 8, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St., Williamsport. The family will receive friends prior, from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow in Montoursville Cemetery.

Memorials may be made in Ann’s name to Hope Enterprises, 2401 Reach Rd., Williamsport, PA 17701.

