South Williamsport, Pa. — Ann Marie Rodgers, 73, of South Williamsport passed away at UPMC Williamsport on Friday, May 5, 2023.

Ann was born in Williamsport on August 18, 1949, the daughter of Thomas A. and Beverly J. (Fessler) Ceraso.

She was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church, a graduate of Williamsport High School, and she enjoyed cooking for her family and friends, playing cards, especially setback, trips to the New Jersey shore, and trips to the casinos.

Surviving in addition to her mother, of Williamsport, are her husband, Lawrence A. Rodgers, Jr.; they would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary July 14, 2023. In addition she is survived by her son, Joseph A. Rodgers and his fiancée, Katie Schorn of Mechanicsburg; and her aunts, Darlene Carles, Karen Bryan, and Rita Winterer.

The family will receive family and friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, May 12 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 800 W. Central Ave., South Williamsport.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Lawrence Catholic Church at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 12, followed by burial at Resurrection Cemetery in Montoursville.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial contributions may be made in Ann’s name to St. Lawrence Catholic Church C/O St. Boniface Catholic Church, 326 Washington Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Please visit Ann’s memorial page at www.crousefuneralhome.com to sign a register or share a fond memory.

