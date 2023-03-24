Williamsport, Pa. — Ann M. Weikel, 93, of Williamsport passed away Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at home surrounded by her loving family.

Born December 21, 1929 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late William and Nellie (Faughnan) Greenawalt.

Ann’s greatest role in life was being a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She kept a meticulous home and could often be found cleaning. Ann was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish where she was an active volunteer. She loved animals and enjoyed line dancing and doing the jitterbug.

Surviving are two children, Deborah Sheleman of Williamsport and Bernard Weikel (Stephanie) of Muncy; two grandchildren Christopher Weikel (Pamela) and Casey Sheleman (Jeremy); and several nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 28 at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 702 West Fourth St., Williamsport. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Montoursville. A visitation will be held from 9 - 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday in the Portico at church.

Memorial contributions may be made in Ann’s name to St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 711 W. Edwin St. Williamsport, PA 177701 or The Susquehanna Health Foundation c/o Home Care & Hospice, 1001 Grampian Blvd. Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

