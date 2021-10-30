Montgomery -- Ann M. LaForme, 64, of Montgomery died Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport.

Born July 29, 1957 in Williamsport, she was the daughter of the late Walter E. “Wink” Sr. and Eleanor M. (Umpstead) Bartlow. On Nov. 20, 1976 she married Wayne LaForme, who survives. Together they celebrated 44 years of marriage.

Ann attended Montgomery schools. She previously worked as an assembler at the former JPM, Lewisburg for nearly 20 years. Later, she worked at FedEx, Muncy, from where she retired. Ann loved crafts and quilting and enjoyed selling her creations in her store, Ann’s Crafts, at the Street of Shops, Lewisburg.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Montgomery.

Surviving in addition to her husband are four children, Laura Kitner and her husband Troy, of Watsontown, Wayne Jr. “Jake” LaForme and his partner, Christopher Decas, of Mt. Clair, N.J., Misty LaForme and her fiancé, Jesse Torok and Chad LaForme, all of Montgomery; a brother, Scott L. Bartlow and his wife, Cindy, of Watsontown; and a granddaughter, Catalin Torok.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Walter E. Bartlow, Jr.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday in the Fairview Cemetery, Cemetery Hill Rd., Montgomery, with Pastor Virginia Bailey officiating.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.

