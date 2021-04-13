Loyalsock Twp. -- Ann M. Hawkins, 85, of Loyalsock Township passed away Saturday April 10, 2021 at home.

Surviving is her loving husband of 58 years, David L. Hawkins.

Born February 29, 1936 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Vincent and Cecelia (Murray) Logue.

Ann was a 1954 graduate of Williamsport High School. Her greatest role in life was being a wife and mother, making her house a home. She was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church. Ann volunteered at Divine Providence Hospital, enjoyed yard work, gardening, and being a Gram.

In addition to her family Ann loved everything Notre Dame. She was a Fighting Irish fan through and through and also enjoyed Villanova basketball.

Surviving are her husband; two daughters, Julie A. Hawkins of Williamsport and Kathleen C. Patton (Thomas Brennan) of West Chester; a granddaughter, Morgan E. Patton and a grandson, Justin J. Patton.

A memorial service to honor the life of Ann will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made in Ann’s name to American Cancer Society, 320 Bilmar Dr. Pittsburgh, PA 15205.

Online condolences may be made under Ann’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.