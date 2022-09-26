Hughesville — Ann Louise Worrall, 55, of Hughesville passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born August 14, 1967 in Orange, California, she was the daughter of John and Veronica (Myers) McAllister. Ann married Gregory T. Worrall on August 7, 1999 and shared 23 years of marriage.

Ann enjoyed life to its fullest. She enjoyed reading, true crime stories, the paranormal, the beach in Southern California, and spending time with her babies.

Ann is survived by her husband Gregory; her mother Veronica (Myers) McAllister of Grand Junction, Colorado; three daughters, Emily (Jacob) Worrall, of Reedsville, Katherine Worrall, Mia Worrall, both of Hughesville; a brother, John (Denise) McAllister, of Grand Junction, Colorado.

Ann was preceded in death by her father, John McAllister.

Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty~Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

