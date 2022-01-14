South Williamsport -- Ann Louise Rishel, 65, of South Williamsport passed away Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at her home.

Born May 3, 1956 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late James L. Sr. and Patricia A. (Wentzel) Rishel.

Ann was a 1974 graduate of South Williamsport High School. She retired from JC Penney after 30 years of employment. Ann was a devoted and faithful member of St. John's-Newberry United Methodist Church.

An extraordinary and selfless woman she treated everyone she met with care and compassion, going out of her way to help those in need. Ann had countless friends and kids that she felt were family, demonstrating that family is truly what you make it. Having no children, she opened her arms to her best friends and their children, treasuring them as if they were her own.

Surviving is her god daughter, Tegan Bower (Matthew) of Williamsport; family friends, Mallory Goode (Dean) of South Williamsport , Reece Cole (Tiffany) of Reidsville, Georgia, Douglas Reis of Georgia and Catina Reis, of Florida; grandchildren, Chase, Riley, Braden, Olivia and Dominik; her lifetime best friend, Connie Kibbe of Williamsport; and three brothers, Charles Rishel (Pamela) of South Williamsport, James L. Rishel, Jr. (Deborah) of South Williamsport, and John Rishel of Williamsport.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her lifelong best friend, Bonnie Cole.

A memorial service celebrating Ann’s life will be held 6 p.m. Thursday, January 20 at St. John’s – Newberry U.M.C., Williamsport. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until the time of service Friday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. John’s- Newberry U.M.C. 2101 Newberry Street, Williamsport PA 17701.

