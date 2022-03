Lewisburg -- Ann E. Wilson, 88, of Muncy and Lewisburg, died Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

The family is planning a memorial service to be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 10 in the conference room at Ridge Crest, 270 Ridge Crest Circle, Lewisburg.

Private burial will be held in the George Washington Memorial Park, Plymouth Meeting.

A full obituary and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.

