Williamsport -- Ann D. Swope, 92, of Williamsport died Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at her home.

Born August 15, 1929, Ann was the daughter of the late Derward C. and Wilma O. (Smith) Dunham.

Ann was a 1947 graduate of Montoursville High School. She then went on to attend Miss Wheaton School of Business. Following her schooling, she went to work in the office of Sol Wolfe, Blue Cross & Blue Shield, Sales Representative for Avon, and retired as a Property Manager for Mike Tyson. Ann was a faithful member of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church. She enjoyed spending her free time playing BINGO, attending yard sales and craft shows, going out to eat with family and friends, and traveling as much as she could.

Surviving are a son, Michael P. Swope of Nisbet; a daughter Wilma L. Reeder of Williamsport, eight grandchildren, Jennifer, Jeremiah, Samuel, Shane, Heather, Jason, Jennifer, and Marc; fourteen great-grandchildren, including a special great-granddaughter, Gianna; two great-great-grandchildren; and her beloved cat, Mandi.

In addition to her parents, Ann was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Paul S. Swope, in 2012.

A memorial service to honor the life of Ann will be held Thursday, March 10 at 11 a.m. at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 1400 Market Street, Williamsport with Pastor Jeffrey Lecrone, officiating. Following the service there will a luncheon gathering at the church. Burial will be at Turbotville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ann’s name to the Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Rd, Williamsport, PA 17701

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

