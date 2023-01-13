Williamsport, Pa. — Ann Cassidy Prato, 83, of Williamsport died on Monday January 9, 2023 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born on August 15, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Joseph X Cassidy and Veronica Fetterman Cassidy. She was a graduate of St. Joseph High School 1957 and was employed for several years at Bell Telephone Company.

She was the wife of Joseph A. Prato and for many years they owned Joey’s Place Bar & Restaurant and Joey’s Produce.

Ann was preceded in death by her children, Kelli A. Prato and Dr. Joseph P. Prato, as well as by her brother-in-law Peter Prato.

In addition to her husband, Ann is survived by her granddaughter Carli (Kyle) Ashby; grandson, Dominic J. Prato; three great grandsons, Lincoln, Kason, and Kylen Ashby; sister-in-law Norma Prato; cousin Eileen Murphy, several cousins, and many friends.

Per her request there will be no viewing.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 702 W. 4th St., Williamsport PA 17701 with Rev. David W. Bechtel officiating. Burial will follow at Wildwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 711 W. Edwin St., Williamsport PA 17701 in Ann’s name, or to a charity of your choice.

The family would like to thank the Comfort Keepers for all the care and love they gave to Ann.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling final arrangements.

