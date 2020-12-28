Jersey Shore -- Anita R. Steer, 84, of Jersey Shore passed away Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at the Gatehouse of Divine Providence Hospital.

Surviving is her husband, Helmut Steer, with whom she would have celebrated 61 years of marriage on December 26.

Born January 16, 1936, in Poland, she was a daughter of the late Oscar and Edith (Moeglich) Mueller.

Anita was formerly employed at Hopatcong School District, N.J. as a cook in the high school cafeteria and later worked at Sylvania. She was an excellent cook, baker, and enjoyed crocheting, knitting, and sewing.

Surviving in addition to her husband are her children Ralph H. Steer (Becky), of South Williamsport and Lori G. DeRemer (Jerry), of Linden; four grandchildren R.J. Steer (Kristen), Kierstin Steer (Joe Niklaus), Jamie Steer (Brandon Welty), and Anna Steer (Matt Boone); and two great-grandchildren Harper Grace Niklaus and Leonora Lee Welty.

In keeping with her wishes there will be no services.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

