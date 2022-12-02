Williamsport, Pa. — Angelo Joseph “Joe” Nardi, 81, formerly of Williamsport, a resident of Monroeville for the past 30 years, died on November 30, 2022.

Joe was born on February 28, 1941 in Williamsport to the late Angelo Arthur and Flora Mae (Pagana) Nardi.

He was a graduate of Saint Mary's High School (Class of '59), The Pennsylvania State University ('63, Chemical Engineering), and Stanford University ('64, Nuclear Engineering). During his life, he worked for the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission, Westinghouse Electric Company, and Enercon Services.

He is survived by his long-time partner, Helen Naimark; daughter Tonya (Sean Leonard) Nardi; son Stephen (Kozue Oshiro) Nardi; granddaughters, Natasha Molina and Kaede Nardi; great-grandson, Isaac Schiemer; sister, Evelyn (John) Schmitt; brother, Michael (Eugene Lefkowitz) Nardi; additional family members, Allen (Jane) Naimark, Larry (Therese) Naimark, Arnold (Donna) Naimark, and Jessica, Andrew, Ian, Nathan, and Aaron, as well as beloved extended family including numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Paul C. Nardi.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 702 W Fourth St., Williamsport PA 17701 on December 5, 2022 at 10 a.m. with Rev. David W. Bechtel officiating. Burial will follow at Wildwood Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 3, 2022, from 4 - 8 p.m. at the Jobe Funeral Home & Crematory (Monroeville/Plum Chapel) 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville, Pa.

Additional visitation will be held Sunday, December 4, 2022 from 5 - 7 p.m. at the Crouse Funeral Home, 133 East Third St., Williamsport, PA.

The family kindly asks that all attending services wear masks. As per Joe’s wishes, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services are assisting with final arrangements. To share a memory or sign a register book, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Angelo Nardi as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

