Williamsport -- Angela M. “Principia” Zeafla, 80, of Williamsport passed at The Gatehouse on May 12, 2022 surrounded by her loving family

Angela was born on May 8, 1942 in Cervinara, Italy, a daughter to the late Vittorio B. and Pasqualina (Ciriello) Casale.

She had been a member of the former Mater Dolorosa Church, and was a very active member with of First United Methodist Church. She began working for the Glamorize Foundation Inc., and moved to custodial work for 13 years for a medical group. From there, she continued her custodial work at the McCormick Law Firm where she stayed for 17 years. She continued doing private custodial work for many of her clients' homes up until 6 months ago.

Angela, or “Principia” as she was known, was a friend to all she met, and her family was everything to her. She was extremely proud of her family members, and was a member of the Red Hat Ladies. She cherished her friendships, and would meet with friends every morning for breakfast at either Burger King or McDonald’s. She was a phenomenal cook, and especially loved cooking Italian dishes.

She and her husband, Ben E. Zeafla, would have celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary July 2, 2022.

Surviving in addition to her husband, are sons Randall R. “Randy” Zeafla (Gina) of Elizabethtown, KY and Steven J. Zeafla of Nashville TN; grandson Cody A. Zeafla (fiancée, Marisol Acosta) of Hanford, Calif; sister, Elena (Larry) Matty of Cogan Station, and her many friends.

The family will receive friends and family Monday, May 16, 2022 from 5 to 7 p.m., at First United Methodist Church, 2 Ross St., Williamsport.

A funeral service will follow, beginning at 7 p.m. with Pastor Janet Durrwatcher officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions in Angela name, may be made to First United Methodist Church, 601 Market St., Williamsport.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with final arrangements. To sign a register book or share a memory, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com.

