South Williamsport -- Angela M. Mikitko, 38, of South Williamsport passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April, 20, 2021, at her home.

She was born in Lock Haven on July 22, 1982, to Charles W. and Marianne H. Vogel Mikitko of Mill Hall.

Angela was previously employed by Piezo Kinetics, Bellefonte. She was of the Catholic faith. She enjoyed camping and spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents, Angela is survived by her four children who were her whole world, Grace M. Mikitko, Christopher J. Wenrick, Ashlyn M. Johnson, and Talen L. Johnson, all of South Williamsport

Angela is also survived by three sisters and a brother, Susan H. (Timothy) Vargo of Dupont, Karrie R. (Richard) Keener of Bellefonte, Laura A. Mikitko of Mill Hall, and Adam M. Hauck of Turbotville, and five nieces and nephews who she adored, Emily H. Miller, Aaron T. Miller, Alexa R. Vargo, Kyle W. Miller, and Addison A. Hauck. Also surviving are her fiancé Shane Fladd and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Funeral Services for Angela M. Mikitko are under the direction of the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC, 121 W. Main St., Lock Haven. Family and friends will be received in the funeral home on Sunday, April 25, 2021 from 6 to 7 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Angela's name to the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC, to help defray the funeral expenses.

