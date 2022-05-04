Allenwood -- Angela L. "Angie" Hill, 45, of Allenwood passed away unexpectedly doing what she loved on Sunday, May 1, 2022. Surviving is her loving and devoted husband, Charles E. "Chuck" Hill.

Born April 23, 1977 in Hesse, Fulda, Germany she was a daughter of Franklin L. Haupt of Allenwood and Judith A. (Crossley) Curry of Montandon. She was preceded in death by her step-father, Alfred N. Curry.

Angie was a Williamsport High School graduate. She was a country girl at heart and enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting, gardening, and riding her tractor. Angie was an animal lover and a natural veterinarian who nurtured many sick, young, and injured animals back to health. She was also very intelligent and enjoyed watching game shows and playing computer games. Angie was "the boss" of their household and always enjoyed traveling with her husband.

Surviving in addition to her husband and parents, are three children Brandon M. Shearer, Erica R. Curry, and Zachary C. Manley; four grandchildren Jasmine, D.J., Braylin, Zayden and one on the way; and best friend Courtney L. Rhian.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made in Angie’s name to the Lycoming County SPCA 2805 Reach Rd, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

