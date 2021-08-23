Williamsport -- Andrew R. Dincher, 60, of Williamsport passed away at UPMC Williamsport on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 with his family at his side.

Andy was born in Williamsport on May 24, 1961, a son of the late Leonard R. and Shirley L. (Bartlett) Dincher.

He was a 1979 graduate of Williamsport Area High School and a member of St. Ann Roman Catholic Church where he has served as an usher and greeter for many years. Andy served in the U.S. Army Reserves from 1978 until 1984. He was co-owner of Dincher’s Auto Body since its inception in 1980.

Andy enjoyed life, loved spending time with family and friends and was a people-person. He loved to socialize and was lucky enough to enjoy going to work; he had a passion for what he did. Andy refurbished his 1973 Ford Mustang and owned a 1969 Ford Grand Torino.

He and his wife, Nancy L. (Kuna) Dincher, celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary on Oct. 27, 2020. In addition, he is survived by his brothers and their families and Nancy’s family; brothers, Leonard A. (Lisa M.) Dincher of Cogan Station, George R. (Kathy L.) Dincher of Montoursville; father and mother-in law, Lewis K. and Sylvia J. Kuna of Williamsport; sisters-in-law, Judy (Scott) Lady of Calif. and Jean (Dave) Patrick of Williamsport; nieces and nephews, Lenny (Jen) Dincher, Jeremy (Candice) Dincher, Katrina (Derek) Erb, Jessica (Steve) Beckman, Megan (Dave) Apker, Heather (Leonard) Duitch, Michael Lady, Matthew Lady, Mark Patrick and Ryan Patrick and many great-nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at church on Saturday, Aug. 28 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. The CDC recommends, regardless of vaccine status, a mask should be worn indoors.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Ann Roman Catholic Church, 1220 Northway Rd. at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, with his pastor, Rev. John Chmil officiating. Burial will follow at St. Boniface Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the National MS Society, 1501 Reedsdale St., Ste. 105, Pittsburgh, PA 15233, or the Hydrocephalus Association, 4340 E West Hwy Ste. 905, Bethesda, MD 20814.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling arrangements. To sign a register book or share a memory, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com.



