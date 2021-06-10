Muncy -- Andrew M. Reeder, 34, of Muncy died peacefully Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at home after a one and a half year battle with cancer.

Born March 18, 1987 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Dale E. Reeder and Tammy (Gunther) Hamilton.

Andrew worked at several local restaurant establishments. He enjoyed watching sports, especially Oakland Raiders football. His pride and joy was his daughter Leah who he adored. Andrew cherished time spent with friends and family, having a few cold ones and playing with his nephews. His happy-go-lucky personality will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Surviving in addition to his daughter are; his partner, Ceairra; two sisters, Yvonne L. Myers and Melissa Sholes (Rob); maternal grandfather, Howard J. Gunther; aunt Kim Jones (John); 4 nephews, Jerimiah, Dominic, Sammy, and Joey and many extended family members and dear friends.

In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his maternal grandmother Sandra Gunther.

In keeping with his wishes no services will be held at this time.

Online condolences may be made under Andrew’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Andrew Reeder as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



