Montoursville -- Andrew "Lee" Glace, 80, of Montoursville passed away peacefully July 28, 2021, surrounded by his family and is now whole in Heaven with his Savior.

Born June 4, 1941 in Williamsport, Andrew was the youngest son of his namesake, the late Andrew W. and Edith (Edgar) Glace. He was a graduate of Montoursville High School in 1959. After high school Andrew enlisted in the United States Air Force, graduating second in his class from the academy. He served honorably for six years as a jet flight mechanic and was stationed in Kadena Airbase, Okinawa. After returning to the states, he worked for Montour Oil Company as a technician and crew leader until he retired in 2004.

Andrew always loved a good adventure with his friends, treasured the special times he spent hunting with his father, yearly fishing trips to Canada and time spent camping and boating at Lake Waneta. Among many things, he enjoyed scuba diving with his handmade tanks from recycled WWII airplanes. He was an avid skydiver, logging many jumps, and he was also especially proud of restoring his 1953 Studebaker back in the day. More than anything, he loved the time he spent with his family: Sunday dinners, trips to the beach, Knoebels, holiday celebrations, and he could be found often at one of his granddaughters' activities.

He was a long-time member of Sportsman's Shooting Range. He was also a member of the former Hope of Glory Bible Church, where he served as a deacon for many years. He was married to the late Donna M. Molino for 26 years, and they had two children together.

Andrew is survived by his daughter who loved him dearly, Kimberlee (Brian) Batkowski; three granddaughters who adored their Poppy, Anna and Katherine Batkowski, Jenna (Sal) Locricchio; and two great-granddaughters. He is also survived by a sister, Dolores (the late Jack) Barbour and a brother, Gary (Sharon) Glace; along with many loved nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Sean A. Glace.

A graveside memorial service will be held 12 p.m. Saturday, August 7 at Barbours Cemetery, Barbours Cemetery Rd., Plunketts Creek Township, Pa. 17701. Please bring a chair, a story to share and help us celebrate Andrew's life. The Pastor Ruebens Ruba will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to PanCan.org or Hometown Heroes c/o Lycoming County Veterans Affairs Office 330 Pine St., Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary. Online condolences may be made on Andrew’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.



