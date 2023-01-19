South Williamsport, Pa. — Andrew J. Lutz, 63, of South Williamsport passed away unexpectedly at home on Jan. 13, 2023.

Andy was born in Williamsport on June 18, 1959, son of Harold T. and Monica S. (Schelb) Lutz.

He was a 1977 graduate of South Williamsport High School and W.A.C.C., now Pennsylvania College of Technology. After school he served in the U.S. Army from April 1984 until April 1986. Andy was a member of the American Legion Post 1 and enjoyed fishing, reading, cross country skiing, trips to the casino, and playing bingo.

Andy retired as a Resident Supervisor in 2016 from Lycoming County Pre-Release Center with over 25 years of service. After retirement, he continued to work at a number of different places.

Andy is survived by his five siblings, Robert J. Lutz (Marlene), Ronald A. Lutz (Audrey), Gregory M. Lutz, Christopher S. Lutz (Alisa), Kathleen M. Crosby (Jerry); sisters-in-law, Bonnie Lutz and Halilah Lutz and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents; a brother, Harold A. “Lanny” Lutz and a nephew, Thomas A. Lutz preceded him in death.

A family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Andy’s name be made to the Susquehanna Health Foundation, 1001 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport for the benefit of the Gatehouse or The Hillman Cancer Treatment Center, or to the American Legion Post 1, 10 E. 3rd Street, Williamsport PA 17701.

Crouse Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling arrangements.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.