Milton -- Andreas J. “Dre” Schuman, 39, of Milton died Saturday, July 31, 2021 in York Hospital due to heart complications.

Born November 1, 1981 in Tuscon, Arizona, he was the son of George H., II and Hannelore G. Schraudner Schuman of Williamsport.

Andreas was a graduate of Montoursville High School. He was self-employed working for his family’s business, Schatzi’s Jumbo Brats. Andreas loved serving up the family recipe at different destinations and loved all their adventures and places he found himself in their travels. He was an avid outdoorsman, could hunt and fish with the best of them, and enjoyed a round of golf every now and then.

Surviving in addition to his parents are his wife of 15 years Raneana J. Barbee-Schuman whom he married Feb. 27, 2006, a daughter Jevia S. Barbee, and his “brothers to another mother“ Stephen Latchford and Adam Anspach both of Milton.

A memorial service to honor Andreas will be held 4 p.m. Wednesday, August 18 at Sanders Mortuary 821 Diamond St. Williamsport. A time of visitation will be held from 3-4 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a T-shirt and jeans as Dre would want it that way.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Andreas’s name to the Lycoming County S.P.C.A. 2805 Reach Road Williamsport, PA 17701 or Hunters Sharing the Harvest c/o Randy Ferguson, Executive Director 218 Vernon Road Greenville, PA 16125.

