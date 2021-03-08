Williamsport -- On Friday, March 5, 2021 Andrea S. “Ande” Hughey’s courageous battle with cancer came to an end and she is now at peace.

Born April 10, 1972 in Mechanicsburg she was a daughter of Ralph III and Janice (Roush) Hughey, of Williamsport.

An attendee of Williamsport Area School District, she broadcasted her musical talents in the Williamsport High School Strolling strings and graduated in 1990. Ande enrolled in Susquehanna University and graduated in 1994 with a Bachelor’s degree in Business with a Finance concentration.

She was an accomplished youth bowler, qualifying for and bowling in a WNEP TV youth tournament. Andrea was very involved in Little League starting at about age 9 in the Old Lycoming softball divisions. Along the way she made scores of lifetime friends, highlighted by being a part of the 1987 team that qualified for the Little League World Series. Always grateful for her Little League experience, she was a volunteer board member of the Williamsport Area Little League.

Always industrious, Ande held many part time jobs while being educated. After graduation she took a position in the former E. Keeler Co. office, followed by the Williamsport Sun Gazette, Loyalsock School District, ending at Horsepower Harley-Davidson where she was employed when she passed.

She attended First United Methodist Church. Ande was an enormous Bucknell Men’s Basketball fan, proudly showcasing in her home a basketball she was honored to present during a home game. A wonderful daughter, sister, neighbor and friend, she was continuously there for others and immensely supportive of her community and family.

Surviving in addition to her parents are a sister, Jennifer Hughey of Williamsport; aunts, Carol Larson, Barbara Shrimp (Ed), Wendy Feldman, and Susan Alford; cousins, Michaele Kelly, Jessica Rhoades, Sabrina Burkhart, Elizabeth Desantis, Tera Goldman, Valerie Feldman and Karen Williams; a large extended family, cousins who were like sisters, and many dear friends; and her beloved cats.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Ralph Jr. and Alverna Hughey; maternal grandparents, Wendell and Velma Roush; and two uncles, Alan and Carl Hughey.

A visitation will be held from 4:30 – 7 p.m. on Friday, March 12 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St., Williamsport. We ask that you please wear a face mask and remain in your car upon arrival for the viewing until a funeral attendant escorts you into the building as we comply with COVID-19 regulations which limit the number of people inside one place for a public gathering. A celebration of Ande’s life will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday March 13 at First United Methodist Church, 604 Market Street, Williamsport.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in Ande’s name to the Williamsport Area Little League, PO Box 1432, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Online condolences may be made on Ande’s memorial page, where a recording of her memorial service will also be found at www.SandersMortuary.com.