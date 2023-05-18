Williamsport, Pa. — Andrea Renee Snyder, 62, of Williamsport passed away May 16, 2023 at Muncy Place. Surviving is her loving husband of 41 years, Scott Snyder.

Born Jan. 20, 1961 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Marvin and Kathryn (Noble) Dauber.

A graduate of Loyalsock High School, Andrea worked for many years as a cashier at Weis Markets, where she met her coworker Scott, who became her future husband. She had a love of boating and vacationing at the beach with her family as well as outdoor activities like cross-country skiing, waterskiing, biking, and running. Andrea also loved her two Dalmatians, Tilly and Jewel.

The best spaghetti sauce and many memories were created during her annual spaghetti sauce making days, which will forever be cherished. Andrea had an outgoing personality and treasured every moment spent with her husband, Scott, as they did everything together. She was a beloved wife and mother who will be missed.

Surviving in addition to her husband are two children, Nathaniel Snyder (Janelle) of Williamsport and Alanna Bastian (Jonathan) of Barbours; and several nieces and cousins.

Andrea was preceded in death by both of her parents and a sister, Regina Webster.

Private services with burial in Wildwood Cemetery, Williamsport, will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Andrea’s name to Huntington’s Disease Society of America, Eastern Pennsylvania Chapter, 3223 S. Sydenham St., Philadelphia, PA 19145.

Online condolences can be made on Andrea’s memorial page at www.sandersmortuary.com.

