Williamsport -- Andrea L. McEntire, 57, of Williamsport passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport.

She was preceded in death by her husband Lloyd McEntire, II.

Born Oct. 10, 1963 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Kenneth R. and Gerda Bower and Virginia L. Rabert.

Andrea was a 1981 graduate of Williamsport Area High School and attended the former Williamsport Area Community College. She was employed as an event coordinator for Bailey Enterprises Inc. and an Administrative Assistant at the Williamsport Area High School. She served on the board for Newberry Little League and was the Union secretary.

Andrea was a free-spirited social butterfly, who was fiercely independent, fun loving, strong willed, and a loyal woman who lived life to the fullest. She was a die hard Steelers Fan and enjoyed supporting Schweikart 305 sprint racing cars. She also enjoyed the annual girls Christmas shopping trip and spending time around the campfire while enjoying a drink of fireball. Most of all Andrea loved and cherished spending time with her family and friends especially her grandchildren who were the light of her life.

Surviving are a daughter, Nicole L. McEntire (Larry Knight) of Williamsport; three grandchildren Vincent E. âVinnyã McEntire, Arabella N. and Brantley J. Knight; two sisters Tanja Eubanks of Indiana and Kelly C. Schweikart (Dale) of Linden; three nephews Jacob and Andrew Eubanks, and Dakota (Jozelyn) Schweikart; special friend Kevin E. Bennardi, and many cousins.

A memorial service to honor the life of Andrea will be held 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8 at Sanders Mortuary 821 Diamond Street, Williamsport. A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until time of service at Sanders Mortuary. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made in Andrea’s name to the Central Pa. Food Bank 3301 Wahoo Drive. Williamsport, Pa. 17701 or to the Lycoming County SPCA 2805 Reach Rd, Williamsport, Pa., 17701.

