South Williamsport -- Amy M. Patt, 45, of South Williamsport passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born November 9, 1976 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Dennis G. Feist and Susan A. (Follmer) Feist of Nisbet.

Amy graduated from South Williamsport High School in 1995. She was a member of Loyal Order of Moose #145, South Williamsport. For many years Amy was the caregiver for her grandmother, the late Susan S. Feist. Amy was the most, loving, kind, caring and dependable person. You could count on her for anything you needed. Her friends were of the utmost importance to her, often taking trips and getting together every Thursday to share love and laughs.

She enjoyed listening to music and riding four wheelers. Amy loved animals, the beach, and attending family events.

She never missed an opportunity to spend time with her family, whether it was a picnic, sporting event, or friendly visit she was there with a warm smile and love.

Surviving in addition to her mother is a sister, Amber L. Sciacca (Allen) of Nisbet; a furbaby, Diesel; two brothers-in-law, Joseph Patt (Cindi) of Georgia and John Patt of Williamsport; a sister-in-law, Lana Patt of Williamsport; her mother-in-law Catherine Patt of Williamsport; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, many dear cousins and friends.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband of 12 years, Jeremy L. Patt in 2019 and her furbabies, Chevy, Oreo, Kiki, Tazzy, and Frisky.

A memorial service to honor the life of Amy will be held 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, at Nisbet United Methodist Church, 155 West Village Drive, South Williamsport. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until the time of service Wednesday at church. The family respectfully asks all attending to please wear a mask and the color purple in honor of Amy.

Memorial contributions may be made in Amy’s name to the Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Road, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Online condolences may be made on Amy’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Amy Patt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.