Williamsport -- Amos A. "Hank" Ward, 86, of Williamsport passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at UPMC Williamsport.

Surviving is his loving wife of 68 years, Martha G. (Waltz) Ward.

Born July 15, 1934 in Montgomery, he was a son of the late Clarence and Edna (Andrews) Ward.

Amos attended Montoursville High School and was owner and operator of Ward Auto Sales. Amos was a member of the former Trinity United Methodist Church and the Wheel Inn.

Amos enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, fishing, and taking care of his lawn. He was an excellent mechanic and could fix anything. Even if it wasn't broken, he could break it and then fix it. Amos was quite a character and enjoyed telling jokes and making people laugh up until his last day.

Surviving in addition to his wife are a daughter, Darlene L. Wolfe (Don Getgen), of Williamsport; six grandchildren, Bobbie Jo Ward (Paul Stubblefield), Travis Wright (Shelly), Keith Ward, Nick Wright, Shea Reiley, and Dougie Getgen; four great-grandchildren, Jailen Waller, Kane Wright, Chase Wright, and Kaylee Wright; and son-in-law, Joe Reiley (Denise), of Williamsport.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son, Jack A. Ward; daughter-in-law, Evelyn Ward; his daughter, Marlene G. Reiley; five brothers, C. Eugene Ward, John F. "Frank" Ward Sr., Ernest R. "Bud" Ward, James Sterling "Turp" Ward, and Thomas Ward; four sisters, Louelle E. Schooley Hile, Arlene E. Breneisen, Thelma R. Freezer, and Maxine F. Fink; and a half brother, LeRoy W. Andrews.

A funeral service to honor the life of Amos will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, September 19, at Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Ave., Williamsport. Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service at Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Amos's name to the American Cancer Society, 320 Bilmar Drive Pittsburgh, PA 15205 or at www.cancer.org.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com