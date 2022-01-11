Ambrose "Juny" Catherman, Jr., 90, of Williamsport, died Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport. Surviving is his loving and devoted wife of 70 years, June L. (Holmes) Catherman.

Born July 12, 1931, in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Ambrose Catherman, Sr. and Ethel (Rhone) Catherman.

Juny was a 1951 graduate of the Williamsport Area High School. He served his country proudly in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War as a Staff Sergeant and airplane mechanic. He was the owner and operator of Catherman’s Garage for many years.

Juny enjoyed fishing, hunting, woodworking, and spending time at his cabin that he called "The Farm."

Surviving in addition to his wife are five children, Cheryl J. Pauling (Ted) of Xenia, Ohio, Janice L. Catherman of Loyalsock, Karen E. Lynch (Rodney) and Jill A. Lynch (Jeffrey), both of Elimsport and Scott Catherman (Lynn) of Williamsport; 11 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister Lucille Kelchner.

A funeral service to honor the life of Ambrose will be held 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14 at Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Avenue, Williamsport. Burial will follow in Montoursville Cemetery. A visitation will be held from noon until time of service at Knight-Confer Funeral Home.