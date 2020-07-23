Williamsport -- On Saturday, July 18, 2020, the world lost a beautiful soul both inside and out. Amanda Rene Bergstrom, 38, of Williamsport died tragically in a motorcycle accident that also claimed the life of her beloved boyfriend, James “Jimmy” Neufer.

Mandy as she was called by those who loved her dearly was born July 2, 1982, a daughter of Cindy (Best) Bergstrom and Robert Pfirman of Williamsport.

A graduate of Jersey Shore High School Class of 2000, Mandy went on to earn a degree from Empire Beauty School. She had worked as a hair stylist locally and thoroughly enjoyed conversation with all of her clients.

Mandy’s personality could light up a room. Her smile was infectious and she filled the lives of others with kindness, love and laughter. She always kept things interesting with her vibrant personality. One of her greatest assets was her ability to find happiness in any situation, as she truly loved living life. Mandy enjoyed thrift shopping, jewelry, arts and crafts, especially sewing. She was an animal lover, adoring her dog, Yoda.

Mandy was diagnosed in 2015 with breast cancer, maintaining tremendous faith, bravery, and inspiration through treatments. Regardless of her battles, she had the utmost spirit and outlook on life.

Mandy’s heart and soul was her son Gabriel. He proved to be, without a doubt, her whole world. Gabriel was the greatest joy of her life. Everyone who knows and loves Gabriel recognizes he has his mother’s beautiful heart and soul.

Surviving in addition to her mother and Rob is her son, Gabriel Bergstrom; a sister Stacia Abernatha (Tom) of Williamsport; her maternal grandparents, Cecil and Virginia Best; step-sister, Marcia Waltz (Alex); two aunts, Tina Ashton (Ron) of South Williamsport and Sherri George (Dave) of Cogan Station; cousins, David Cline who was like a brother and his daughter Hayden, Steven Vance (Becca), Shannon Cotter (Tom); friends who became family, Evette and Bill Buck, Damien King; and numerous extended family members, aunts, uncles, cousins and beloved friends.

A celebration of love to honor the life of Mandy will be held open house style from 2 – 5 p.m. Sunday, July 26 at Dunkled Acres, 1009 1st Fork Rd., Jersey Shore.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mandy’s name may be made to the Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Rd., Williamsport, PA 17701.

