Jersey Shore -- Amanda Jean Mae Fuller, 19, died on Sunday, July 25, 2021 at Geisinger Medical Center following an automobile accident due to speed, texting, and not wearing a seat belt.

She was born on November 8, 2001 at 7:09 a.m., one minute after her twin sister. Amanda’s name was chosen five years before her birth. She was named in honor of her maternal great-grandmother, grandmother and aunt, all who had passed away before her.

Amanda lived most all of her life in the Jersey Shore/Salladasburg area and graduated in 2020. She was active in tennis for three years and FBLA and Red Cross for one year. Amanda was an excellent student and a loving, caring, generous person as well as an adventurous one. She previously worked at Waltz through high school. She drove alone from Pennsylvania to Texas in August 2020 and back to Pennsylvania in December 2020. She last worked at Emert and Associates.

Her greatest gift to everyone was through the Gift of Life (through organ donation) for four teens and one adult upon her passing.

Amanda is survived by her mother; Debra A. (Carpin) Eck of Salladasburg, father; William E. Fuller of Salladasburg, three brothers; Bob A. Eck (Krissy) of Salladasburg, Carl W. Eck (Janette) of Ridgway and Rodney G. Yearick, Jr. (Angela) of Lock Haven, twin sister; Chevelle N. Fuller (Austin) of Salladasburg, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and by the many friends who loved her as well. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents; LeRoy and Jean Bedford, paternal grandparents; Dave and Gloria Fuller and uncle; Bob Fuller.

There will be a gathering of family and friends 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Saturday, August 7, 2021 at the Dunkled Acres, 1009 1st Fork Rd., Jersey Shore where the Celebration of Life Service will begin at 12 p.m. Family burial will be in Salladasburg Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions maybe made to the Rearick-Carpenter Funeral Home, 1002 Allegheny St., Jersey Shore, PA 17740 to help with funeral costs or visit the Treasured Memories link by clicking here.



