Williamsport -- Alyce Monique "Micki" Street, 53, of Williamsport passed away unexpectedly on June 29, 2020.

She was born on April 5, 1967 in Houston, Texas. She was preceded in death by her loving sister, Mandy.

Alyce is survived by her mother, Joan Marshall; four children, RJ (Mara) Mundrick, of Montoursville, Meghan (Saleem) Wesley, of Williamsport, Darren (Latisha) Mundrick, of Trout Run, and Brent (Jocelyn) Street, of South Williamsport; and seven grandchildren, Blake, Anthony, McKenna, Bryson, SJ, Hunter, and Journei.

She spent most of her working years doing what she loved by working in various local nursing homes. She enjoyed trips to Virginia Beach and spending time with her friends.

A memorial gathering will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the Cornerstone Faith Fellowship Church, 525 River Mill Rd., Jersey Shore. Pastor Jeff Pennycoff will officiate. Please observe all COVID-19 precautions.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in her name be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.

Arrangements are entrusted to Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, 125 N. Main St., Jersey Shore.

