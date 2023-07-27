Montoursville, Pa. — Alma Marjory (Forrest) Winslow, 79, of Montoursville passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born August 27, 1943 in Sayre, she was a daughter of the late Alfred and Marjory (Utter) Forrest.

Alma was a graduate of Sayre Area High School. She was a hardworking and dedicated individual who served as the head of housekeeping at the Genetti Hotel for many years and later, she retired from Weis in Montoursville.

In her leisure time, Alma was an avid bowler and was a part of several leagues at ABC Lanes. She also had a passion for puzzles, game shows, and the television show Golden Girls. Alma was a devoted fan of Elvis Presley. Her love for his music was profound and she had an impressive collection of his memorabilia. Most of all, Alma loved and cherished spending time with her grandchildren and spoiling them in any way she could.

Alma is survived by her three children, Sheri Baker Johnson (Tony) of Georgia, Johnnie Baker, Jr. (Kathy) of Maryland, and Julie Baker (Jerome) of Williamsport; seven grandchildren, Christin, Christopher, Jessyca, Ethan, Amber, Morgan, and Ashley; two great-grandchildren, Jayceon and Mulén; two brothers, Harlan Forrest (Laurie) of N.Y. and George Forrest of Sayre; a sister, Bonnie Cecce of South Waverly; and many nieces and nephews who will miss her dearly.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, John J. Baker, Sr.; her second husband and high school sweetheart, Gary R. Winslow, Sr.; a grandson, Darryl "D.J." Richards; and a brother, Harold Forrest.

A funeral service to honor the life of Alma will be held 4 p.m. Monday, July 31 at Knight-Confer Funeral Home 1914 Memorial Avenue, Williamsport. A viewing will be held 3 p.m. until time of service at Knight-Confer Funeral Home. The family asks to refrain from wearing any perfume or cologne due to an allergy.

Memorial contributions may be made in Alma’s name to Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 8 West 44th Street, Suite 609, New York, NY 10036.

