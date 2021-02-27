Lock Haven -- Allen M. (Pete) Wilson, 76, formerly of Lock Haven passed away Thursday, February 25, 2021 at the Bucktail Medical Center where he had resided. He was born in Lock Haven to the late Allen M. & Alfretta Chilson Wilson.

Pete worked for a period of time for the Lock Haven Express and was a member of the Lock Haven Area Jaycees and the Lock Haven First Church of Christ.

Private burial will be in the Dunnstown Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

