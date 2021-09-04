Watsontown -- Allen L. Horn, Jr., 68, of Watsontown passed away Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 at Temple University Hospital, Philadelphia.

Surviving is his loving wife of 46 years, Rebecca "Beckie" A. (Jacobs) Horn.

Born Aug. 9, 1953 in Muncy, he was a son of the late Allen L. Horn, Sr. and Retta M. (Albertson) Horn.

Allen was a 1971 graduate of Montgomery Area High School and a 1973 graduate of the former Williamsport Area Community College with a degree in accounting.

Allen was a faithful Christian and was a member of Clinton Baptist Church, Montgomery, where he sang in the choir and served as a Board Member. He also formerly attended First United Methodist Church, Montgomery where he taught Sunday school, directed the Children’s Choir and sang in the choir. Allen was very active in the Montgomery community, serving on the Borough Water & Sewer Authority, Borough Tax Assessor and served as a Borough Council Member for many years. He was a Life Active Member and former treasurer of the Montgomery Volunteer Fire Company. He was a volunteer Fire Police and former president with more than 40 years of service. He was also a member of the American Legion Bower Decker Post 251 where he served as treasurer of the Sons of the American Legion.

Allen was known as the Voice of Montgomery where he announced Pop Warner/MAIFL from 1991 and Varsity, JV and Junior High football from 1995 until 2015. He was an Odyssey of the Mind coach, coordinator and volunteer from 1990-2016 and received the North Central Pennsylvania Odyssey of the Mind Spirit Award in 2019. Allen coached AYSO soccer, was a Little League baseball coach and board member for many years and high school basketball clock operator. He volunteered with the Montgomery High School marching band, Montgomery Virtuoso and the Montgomery Music Boosters. He was also a member of the Montgomery Booster Club and longtime board member of Montgomery Pop Warner. In 2015, Allen was inducted into the Montgomery Athletic Hall of Fame.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his five children, Jason A. Horn (Tracie) of Bellefonte, Megan D. Emery (Jay R.) of Montgomery, Heather R. Bennett (Seth) of Cincinnati, Ohio, Ashley L. Haywood (Matthew) of Madera and Erin L. Thompson (Ron) of Loyalsock; 13 grandchildren with twins on the way, Devin, Ryan, Jacob and Emma Horn, Brennan Emery, Alaina, Elisha and Christian Bennett, Griffin Reese, Waylan, Walker and Wyatt Haywood and Chloe Thompson; a brother, Mike Horn and sister, Cheryll Wertz (Whit) both of Montgomery; five nephews, Scott Wertz (Barb), Wyatt Jacobs (Missy), David Jacobs (Lisa), Jimmy Jacobs and Billy Doebler IV (Sherri) and eight nieces, Brandie Myhre (Chris), Denise King (Mark), Jenn Jacobs, Gayle Page (James), Angie Tyler (Tim), Lana Allison (Shannon), Susanna Vogel (Kyle) and Dawn Frye (Eric).

A memorial service to honor the life of Allen will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 at St. John’s-Newberry United Methodist Church 2101 Newberry St., Williamsport, with Pastor David R. Jacobs officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Allen’s name to the Wescoe Foundation for Pulmonary Fibrosis 229 N. Main St. Coopersburg, PA 18036 or to Gift of Life Family House 401 Callowhill St. Philadelphia, PA 19123.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

