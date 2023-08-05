Coudersport, Pa. — Allen D. Berfield, 75, of Coudersport, Pa. died Wednesday, August 2, 2023 in UPMC Williamsport.

Born April 4, 1948 in Conneaut, Ohio, he was the son of Cecil A. and Virginia B. Hall Berfield. On June 19, 1971 in Coudersport, he married Carolyn A. Potocek, who predeceased him on April 8, 2017.

A graduate of Coudersport High School, he attended Mansfield University for three years, majoring in biology. In high school, he was a member of the Coudersport rock n' roll band Ollie and the Go Gos, with Larry Herbstritt, Carl Butler, Dennis Barnett, Charlie Cole, Tom Boyd, and David Anderson.

Allen was a natural engineer. At age 14, he turned his three speed English bicycle into a motorcycle using a centrifugal clutch.

A Vietnam War Veteran, he served honorably as a medic with the U.S. Army from 1971 – 1974. He was employed by the PA Liquor Control Board, managing the state store in Coudersport. Allen and Carolyn owned and operated Carallen Traditional Stained Glass for 25 years. He was a member of the Susquehannock Trail Club. In recent years he played his guitar and sang for the residents of Sweden Valley Manor.

Surviving are two children, Alan (Andreea) Berfield of Kirkland, Washington and Larkan (Eric) Parker of Hooksett, New Hampshire; two grandsons, Aidan Berfield and Alexander Berfield; four siblings, Raymond (Rochelle) Berfield of Mineola, Texas, Shirley Milchuk of Ridgway, Judy (Glenn) Bell of Doylesburg, and Roger Berfield of Angola, New York; and nieces and nephews.

Cremation was conducted at Olney-Foust Private Crematory.

A gathering to celebrate Allen’s life will be held Sunday, August 20, 2023 on the lawn at Allen’s home from 1 to 5 p.m. The family encourages anyone who plays a musical instrument to bring it, anyone who sings to bring their voice, and everyone else to bring their stories of Allen and Carolyn.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Huntington's Disease Society of America at www.hdsa.org.

Arrangements are under the direction of Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ulysses, PA. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfoust.com.

