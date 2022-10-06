Jersey Shore — Allen (Ray) Bower, 84, of 648 Sulphur Run Road, Jersey Shore passed away peacefully October 4, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport hospital.

Born July 17, 1938, he was the son of the late Oliver Guy Bower and Bessie Wincompleck Ferguson, both of whom preceded him in death.

He was a veteran of the Army “B” Battery 509th Armored Field Artillery Battalion 3rd Armored Division, served in Graf Envier Germany.

Allen had been a truck driver almost all of his life. In his early years he enjoyed playing bass guitar with various local bands, as well as hunting and fishing. Later in life he developed a passion for tinkering with tractors, having family picnics and gatherings at the Second Cup with good friends.

Ray is survived by one son; Allen W. Bower of Jersey Shore, four daughters; Holly R. (Peter) Dolan of Lock Haven, Karen L. (Dean) Hoffman of McElhattan, Kathy L. (Leonard) Young II of Mill Hall, and Kay L. Fourney of Pine Grove. Companion MaryJane Brewster of Jersey Shore. Two sisters; Rose (Charles) Stone of Chambersburg and Betty McCauley of Lock Haven. Also surviving are four grandchildren, two step grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and five step great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers and three sisters, son-in-law Francis E. Fourney, grandson Chad M. Fourney, and grandson Leonard Young III.

In keeping with Ray’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services.

Memorial contributions in Allen’s name may be made to Clinton County Office of Veterans Affairs, Military Share Donations in memo; 217 N. Jay Street, Lock Haven, PA 17745 or through the funeral home.

Services are under the direction of the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC. 121 W. Main St., Lock Haven.

