Williamsport -- Allan W. Wise, 96, of Williamsport passed away peacefully Saturday, June 5, 2021at home.

Born January 31, 1925 in Eagle Rock, Pa., he was the son of the late Wilbert and Margaret (Foxx) Wise.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army who served during WWII.

In keeping with his wishes, no services will be held at this time.

