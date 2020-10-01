South Williamsport -- Allan Bair, 93, a lifelong South Williamsport resident, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at The Gatehouse Hospice, Williamsport.

Born April 2, 1927 in Williamsport, he was the son of the late Alem and Mary Bair.

He was a graduate of the South Williamsport Area High School, Class of 1945. He played both football and basketball and was the team captain of the football team. Allan participated in the first ever football game at South Williamsport played under the lights. He was a Navy veteran of World War II serving in the Pacific Theatre. He served aboard the USS Hancock stationed in Saipan, flying many night missions as a tail bomber on a torpedo plane. Upon honorable discharge from the military he returned to Williamsport and attended Lycoming College.

Allan was a lifetime member of Messiah Lutheran Church in South Williamsport. He and his wife, Arlene Bair, were united in marriage on August 2, 1950, and together they shared 67 years of marriage.

Allan was employed and retired from the former Pullman Power Products where he served as the plant quality assurance/quality control manager while holding the designation of professional engineer. He was a member of the company's Quarter Century Club.

Allan enjoyed football of all sorts, but loved the Penn State Nittany Lions. He also enjoyed watching old westerns, performing fix-it projects around the house and traveling to dinner theatres throughout the East Coast.

Surviving are his sons, Brian (Victoria) Bair of Williamsport, and Mark (Eileen) Bair of Lancaster; his two grandchildren, Dr. Ashleigh Bair of Williamsport, and Austin Bair of Bayonne, N.J.

In addition to his late wife, he was also preceded in death by his brothers, Harold and Lawrence, and sisters, Bernice and Cletes.

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, October 3, at Wildwood Cemetery with his pastor, Rev. Joshua Reinsburrow, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial contributions be made to Messiah Lutheran Church, 101 W. Southern Ave., South Williamsport, PA 17702.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling arrangements, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com to sign a register book or share a memory.