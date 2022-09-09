Muncy — A memorial service for Firefighter/EMT Dana Bertin, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Station 29, 35 S. Main St., Muncy. All members of the community, friends, family and fire departments are welcome and encouraged to attend.

Fire Departments attending are asked not to bring apparatus due to limited parking in town.

Dana E. Bertin, 69, of Muncy died Sunday, August 21, 2022 at home surrounded by his family.

Born August 12, 1953 in Muncy, he was a son of the late Eugene Peter Jr. and Phyllis Elaine (Pegg) Bertin.

On August 28, 1982 he married the former Rebecca L. Foust, who survives. Together they celebrated nearly 40 years of marriage.

Dana was a 1971 graduate of Muncy High School. He attended Brandywine College and later graduated from Lycoming College with a degree in finance.

Answering his calling for helping the members of his community Dana worked as a Telecommunicator serving Lycoming and Sullivan counties for 28 years prior to retirement. He then went on to serve as an EMT for UPMC Susquehanna Health, Williamsport for 12 years. Dana was a Lifetime Member of the Muncy Area Fire Department and Emergency Medical Technician Instructor. He also sat on the Muncy Borough Council for over 10 Years.

Dana loved baseball and enjoyed attending games including Little League. He was an avid sports fan with his favorite teams being the Yankees and the Cowboys. Dana also enjoyed bowling.

Surviving in addition to his wife are one son, Kyle D. Bertin, of Harrisburg, and a twin sister and brother-in-law, Donna and Ricky Campbell, of Montoursville, and his beloved dog Tilly.

If desired, the family suggests memorial contributions in Dana’s name be made to the Muncy Area Fire Department, 35 S. Main St, Muncy, PA 17756.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy.

To plant a tree in memory of Dana Bertin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.