Turbotville -- Alice W. Cotner, 90, of Turbotville passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Wolf Run Village, Hughesville.

Born in Northumberland on February 2, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Goldie (Leiby) Weatherill. On June 25, 1949 she married Marvin E. "Jim" Moser who died in a heavy equipment accident on May 13, 1964. Their marriage brought three children to their family: Thomas Marvin Moser, Diane Louise Moser, and Terry Lee Moser. She later married Wilbur Snyder on July 10, 1970 and they celebrated 14 years of marriage until his death on August 10, 1984. On August 29, 1993 she married Harold Cotner who preceded her in death on November 15, 2015.

Alice was a 1949 graduate of the former North-Mont High School, Turbotville and had worked as a nurse's aide at the Devitt Camp, Allenwood, and later retiring from Muncy Valley Hospital. She had also worked at the former Sylvania's, Montoursville and the Turbotville Silk Mill.

She was a former member of Trinity United Church of Christ, Turbotville, where she served Sunday school superintendent, on their consistory and with their women's guild, and was a current member of Trinity United Church of Christ, Strawberry Ridge.

She was a member of California Grange #941, the Warrior Run Fort Freeland Heritage Society, Geisinger Auxiliary, was a past president of the former Turbotville Civic Club, and served on the election board for many years.

She was a volunteer at Geisinger Medical Center for years and worked at the yearly strawberry festival held at the historic Warrior Run Church. She enjoyed country music and playing cards with her close friends. She and her husband Harold enjoyed many winters in Merritt Island, Florida before his death.

Surviving are her children: Tom M. Moser, Watsontown, Diane L. Laidacker and her husband Ronnie of Turbotville, and Terry L. Moser and his wife Ruth of Allenwood; two step-children: Jim Cotner and his wife Lois, and Patty Kift and her husband Craig; 7 grandchildren: Michael, Lauren, Jimmy, Jason, Justin, Michelle, and Megan; 8 great-grandchildren; 4 step-grandchildren and 5 step-great-grandchildren; and a brother, Raymond (Yvonne) Weatherill of Coudersport.

Preceding her in death besides her husbands were three brothers: Charles Weatherill, Jr. who died in infancy, Robert and Kenneth Weatherill; and four sisters: Evelyn Weatherill, Nettie Walters, Helen Fenstermaker, and Betty Geise.

Famiy and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc, PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville where the funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. with Pastor Shawn McNett officiating. Burial will follow in Turbotville Cemetery.

California Grange #941 will conduct a memorial service at the funeral home Thursday at 9:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in her memory be made to either Trinity United Church of Christ, 850 Cardinal Drive, Danville, PA 17821 or the Warrior Run Fort Freeland Heritage Society, PO Box 26, Turbotville, PA 17772.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home. www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com