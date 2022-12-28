Rote, Pa. — Alice M. Summerson, 65, of Rote passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022 at her home.

Born October 26, 1957 in Lock Haven, she was the daughter of the late Arthur S. Summerson and Phyllis “Connie” Fiedler.

She was employed at Brodart as well as in the produce department at various grocery stores including Giant in State College, Walmart, and Weis, from which she retired.

Alice was a member of Clinton County Master Gardeners and was a true environmentalist.

She enjoyed motorcycles and Volkswagens as well as caring for her guineas and cat. Alice also loved going to yard sales and thrift stores.

Surviving are her siblings: Gina, James, Renee and Tonya as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her longtime companion, Ira L. Quick, who died in 2002; an infant daughter; and siblings: Cheryl, Allen and John.

Private services will be held at the convenience of her family.

Memorial contributions in Alice’s name may be made to the Clinton County SPCA, c/o Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington, PA 17745.

Online condolences may be given by visiting www.donaldwalkerfuneralhome.com.

