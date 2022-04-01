Williamsport -- Alice M. Frei, 95, of Williamsport passed away Wednesday March 30, 2022 at Rose View Center.

Born January 4, 1927 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Albert Dougherty and Edna Stetler-Showers.

Alice was a 1944 graduate of Williamsport High School. She was employed for many years in the Advertising Department of The Grit. She was an active member of the former Trinity United Methodist Church and participated in the Jolly Workers Sunday School class. Alice enjoyed spending her free time gardening, reading, and working on word puzzles.

Surviving are a daughter, Diane Myers (James) of Williamsport; a son, David Frei (Christine) of Montoursville; three grandchildren, Michael Frei, Brett Myers, Stephanie Myers; four great-grandchildren; and a sister, Dorothy Wenzel.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Bobby Frei; two brothers, Albert and Richard Dougherty; and a sister Martha DeParasis.

A graveside service to honor the life of Alice will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 5 at Green Lawn Memorial Park, Montgomery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Alice’s name to the American Cancer Society, 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205.

Online condolences may be made at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com.



