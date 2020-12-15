Jersey Shore -- Alice M. Cromley, 96, of Jersey Shore passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020 at the Embassy of Loyalsock.

Born June 10, 1924 in Hazleton, she was daughter to the late Michael Zarauskus and the former Della Stankeviczis. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack W. Cromley; they were united in marriage on December 24, 1947.

Alice was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church in Jersey Shore. She was a graduate of Beaver Township High School in Bloomsburg.

She is survived by a son, Lawrence (Sue) Cromley of San Antonio, Texas; a daughter, Suzanne (Curtis) Woodhouse of Jersey Shore; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, December 18, 2020 at Elan Memorial Park in Bloomsburg.

Arrangements are entrusted to Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, Jersey Shore.

