Hughesville -- Alice K. Rider, 86, of Hughesville passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Geisinger Medical Center of Danville.

Alice was born June 30, 1934 in Unityville and was the daughter of the late Myron and Velma V. (Robbins) Robbins.

“In these times of uncertainty and trials you are now at peace. Our hearts have always held your sweet demeanor, spunk and quick wit that was witnessed in your joy with family. Your grit, your strength and your values will forever be an inspiration to uplift us as we move forward in life. Just as your pure expression of love with your words of "I pray for you" has. We love you Meem.”

Alice is survived by four sisters: Adra Clark of Montoursville, Agatha Mordan of Lungerville, Genevieve Sheatler of Hughesville, Dorothy Myers of Knox, four grandchildren; Alissa D. (Michael) Brown of Millville, Cristina E. Remaley of Orangeville, Katelyn A. (Kyle) Wisniewski of S. Williamsport, Lori A. (James) Earnest of Orangeville, step-granddaughter; Heather M. Hosler, of Lorton, Virginia, step-grandson; Jonathan A. Reese of Mechanicsburg, ten great grandchildren, and by a close friend, Fred Robbins of Muncy.

In addition to her parents, Alice is predeceased by her husband, Albert L. Rider on July 31, 2008, a son Steven R. Rider, a sister Geralda Woodside, and by three brothers, Leo, Zach, and Dale Robbins.

Family and friends are invited to attend Alice’s 12 noon funeral service Friday, December 11 at Mill-Green United Methodist Church of Millville, South State St. & Walnut St., Millville, with Pastor Robert W. Strozyk officiating. Burial will follow at Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy. Friends may call from 11-12 p.m. on Friday at the church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty~Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

