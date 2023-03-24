Loganton, Pa. — Alice Jane Seyler, 89, of Loganton passed away Thursday, March 23, 2023 at UPMC Lock Haven.

Born February 22, 1934 in Loganton, she was a daughter of the late John L. and Violet H. Kramer Walizer.

On August 7, 1959, she married her love, Carl J. “Joe” Seyler, with whom she shared 48 years of marriage before his passing in 2008.

Alice was employed by Lock Haven Laundry for many years and then Grieco’s until her retirement in 2003.

She was a member of Salona Church of Christ.

Alice enjoyed reading and playing cards.

She adored animals, especially loving the many dogs she owned throughout her lifetime.

Surviving is a brother, John L. (Margaret) Walizer, Jr. of Dallastown; a sister, Alma (Walter) Miller of Lamar; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers: Minor, Edwin, Allan “Sunny,” and Tom Walizer, and two sisters, Sally Heck and Cathy Bowman.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, March 27, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington with her niece, Bonnie Young, officiating. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Mill Hall.

Friends and family will be received at the funeral home on Monday from 1 p.m. until the time of the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Clinton County SPCA through the funeral home.

Online condolences may be given by visiting www.donaldwalkerfuneralhome.com.

