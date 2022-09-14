Cogan Station — Alice C. Tubbs, 82, formerly of Cogan Station, died Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Williamsport South. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Clair R. “Bucky” Tubbs on August 20, 2016.

Born July 25, 1940, she was the daughter of George and Catherine (Pepperman) Hamilton.

For many years Alice worked at WireRope Works, Williamsport. She was a member of Hepburn Baptist Church and an active member of Hepburn Township Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary. She enjoyed camping, playing cards, and yard sales. Most of all she enjoyed time spent with family and friends, sitting on her front porch, and her granddog, Emmet.

Surviving is a son, Michael S. Tubbs (Ronnie Solomon) of Cogan Station; and her siblings, Mary Albright, of Unityville, Shirley Selders of Carlisle, George Hamilton of Burgettstown, Joseph Hamilton of Cogan Station and David Hamilton of Dansville.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by six siblings, Joyce, John, Betty, LeRoy, Donald, and William.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no services.

Memorial donations in Alice’s name may be made to Hepburn Township Volunteer Fire Company, 615 Route 973 East, Cogan Station, PA 17728.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary. Online condolences may be made on Alice’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com

