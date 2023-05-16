Williamsport, Pa. — Alice B. Gray, 87, of Williamsport passed away on Sunday, May 14, 2023 at UPMC Muncy surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Oddy L. Gray.

Born April 18, 1936 in Ellicottville, N.Y., she was a daughter of the late Henry and Myrtle Frank Butler. She retired from the Williamsport Hospital after over 15 years of dedicated service.

Surviving are her son, Mike W. Gray of Jersey Shore; one sister, Ruth Kelly of Williamsport; two grandchildren Jodi Stetts (Josh) and Heath Gray; four great-grandchildren Dylan, Dominic, Collin, and Abby Stetts; and six nephews.

Along with her parents and husband, Alice was also preceded in death by her son, Ron D. Gray, and brother, Calvin Butler.

A celebration of life will be held by the family at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be expressed on Alice’s memorial page at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Alice Gray as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

