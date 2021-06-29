Williamsport -- Eternal rest was granted unto Alice Ann Schramm on June 25, 2021.

A Funeral Mass will take place on July 6 at 10 a.m. at Saint Joseph the Worker Parish, 702 W. Fourth St., Williamsport with visitation at 9 a.m. in the church portico.

Peace as well was bestowed upon her last Fall when she received her final Confession and Eucharist. Although she was taken from her family suddenly, she was fortunate to enjoy 97 years of this earthly life. Alice spoke often of being ready to pass on; however, her family was not quite ready and will mourn her constancy.

Born in Williamsport on March 24, 1924, Alice was a life-long member of Saint Joseph the Worker Parish (Annunciation Church). She was a cheerleader for Saint Joseph High School and often told an animated tale of the basketball game where Saint Joe beat Williamsport with a buzzer beater basket.

Alice spent much of her adult life on 6th Avenue and was a well-known customer of Waltman’s on the corner of 6th and Memorial Ave. When she got older, she was a regular participant at Monday night bingo at her church. Alice proudly claimed her seat on bingo nights; one could even consider her a “legend.”

Alice’s marriage to Stephen Kerbacher, who died November 14, 2013, gave rise to her greatest joy – her children: daughters Donna Ruble, Barbara (Skip) Kreitz, Theresa Orwig, Maryanne Kerbacher, and Robin (Jim) Finn; and son, Stephen Kerbacher II who preceded her in death. From these children, her family grew to include 16 grandchildren and 39+ great-grandchildren – most of which, as infants, were rocked to sleep by Alice to an old Swedish song.

The lives touched by Alice were many, including nieces, nephews, and close friends of the family. She even enjoyed a second marriage to Daniel Grimes, who passed away on November 4, 2020. Dan was known as “Pop” to the grandkids and shared many occasions with the family.

As time moved on, Alice was blessed in her elder years to be in the care of her daughters. She spent her last few years doing puzzles, scratching lottery cards, getting ice cream, playing cards, and eating monkey meat sandwiches, as well as spending time with her family. She never stopped singing her songs from the past, much like those days when she and her sister Pat would serenade customers entering the doors to Alice’s Sub Shop.

Alice was preceded in death by her parents, sister Patricia DeBrody, and brothers Eugene Schramm and Alfred Schramm. Called Gram, Nan, Nana, Akkie, Aunt Alice by many, she will be dearly missed. Alice will be remembered for her deep faith and love for her family, as well as “sitting at the end of Aunt Barb’s table every Sunday.”

