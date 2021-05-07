Muncy -- Alice A. Parker, 89, of Muncy died Sunday, May 2, 2021 at Valley View Nursing Home, Montoursville.

Born August 7, 1931 in Wilkes Barre, she was a daughter of the late Peter Kuzminski and Ann (Christie) Kuzminski McHale. She married Robert S. “Bob” Parker, who preceded her in death on March 15, 2019.

Alice worked as a realtor for many years.

She was a member of St. James Episcopal Church, Muncy.

Alice lived an elegant life, classy and always thoughtful in her actions towards others.

She and her husband enjoyed traveling, antiquing and dancing in their earlier years.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a brother, Danny Kuzminski.

Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, May 10 at Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy, where the funeral will be held at 11 a.m. with her pastor, the Rev. M. Peter Harer officiating.

A committal service will be held on Tuesday, May 18 at 3 p.m. in Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery, Plains.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy.

